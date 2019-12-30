IOK HC seeks report on health condition of detained Bar President

December 30, 2019

Srinagar, December 30, 2019 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed the authorities concerned to produce the latest report on the health condition of incarcerated Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, who is under illegal detention in an Utter Pradesh jail in India. The directions were issued by a single bench of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur in a petition challenging the detention of Mian Abdul Qayoom under the black law, Public Safety Act.

The court directed government counsel Bashir Ahmad Dar to produce the latest examination report of Mian Qayoom’s health condition and also the previous one. Representing Qayoom, his lawyer Zaffar Shah drew the attention of the court towards the deteriorating health condition of the Bar president.

Bar President Mian Abdul Qayoom is diabetic and needs insulin injections on a daily basis. Besides, he is also suffering from a heart ailment and was in need of a heart surgery, the petition read.

Qayoom was booked under the draconian law, Public Safety Act on August 7, 2019, on the orders of the District Magistrate, Srinagar. He was detained to prevent from staging protests and raising voice against Indian aggression in Kashmir. Earlier, he was directed to be lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar, from where he was later shifted to the District Jail, Agra, in Uttar Pradesh.

