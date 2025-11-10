Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Iqbal Day, has urged the nation’s youth to change the country’s destiny by adopting Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi.
The Chief Minister stressed on Sunday that Iqbal’s thought is a source of courage, morale, and self-confidence for the youth. He specifically advised the youth of Balochistan to make the message of the Poet of the East their guide in their pursuit of knowledge and action.
In his commemorative message, Mir Sarfraz Bugti described Iqbal Day as a powerful reminder of selfhood, faith, and action for the Muslims of the subcontinent. He said that Allama Iqbal taught the Muslim Ummah the lesson of deep thought, consciousness, awareness, and self-respect.
He added that this day serves as a reminder that national development is achieved only by those nations that dream of the future and work to fulfill their aspirations.
At the end of his statement, the Chief Minister urged citizens to make Iqbal’s profound message a part of their individual and collective lives.