Jammu people urged to keep away from BJP, Shiv Sena

March 12, 2020

Jammu, March 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the people in Jammu have been asked through posters to keep away from extremist Hindu organisations including Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Shiv Sena. The posters pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Youth Movement on the walls at various places in Jammu including Nagrota and Nowshera have asked the people to be ready to tackle the extremist organizations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Movement also pasted similar posters in several areas of the Kashmir Valley and Jammu a few days ago. Now, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Movement has once again asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stay away from the BJP and RSS. The posters have been installed on signboard of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

