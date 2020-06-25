JI pays glowing tribute to Kashmir martyrs

July 14, 2020

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has paid a glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs Day, assuring them the full support from the people of Pakistan in their struggle to get freedom from Indian yoke.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir on Monday, he particularly mentioned the struggle of elderly Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani and young martyr Burhan Wani and said that the resistance of both will be written in golden words in the history of Kashmir freedom fight.

The JI chief referred to the 22 Kashmiris youth who were martyred 89 years ago on July 13, 1931 during a protest against the Hindu Maharaja. He said the descendent of those martyrs were now sacrificing their lives with the same spirit against the fascist regime of Modi and were not ready to surrender. Undoubtedly, he said, Kashmir struggle for freedom for India was one of the longest resistance movements in the world. He said over 0.8 million Indian forces were engaged in worst crime against humanity in the IOK but the world was shamelessly silent.

Senator Siraj reminded the Pakistan rulers that the country was incomplete without accession of Kashmir into it. He asked the government to shun the Kashmir policy adopted by General Parvez Musharraf and actively fight the case of Kashmir. He said the prime minister who claimed to be the real ambassador of Kashmir did nothing for the healing of the Kashmir wounds except to make a speech in the UN. He said Kashmir could not be attained only from lip service.

