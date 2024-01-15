JUI-F NA-253 candidate Ahmed Kakar optimistic of winning polls

HARNAI: Citizens of Harnai, Sanjawi and Ziarat are with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and the candidates of the party will clean sweep the election of February 8 from Harnai, Sanjawi and Ziarat.

These views were expressed by Haji Naseer Ahmed Kakar, candidate of JUI-F from NA-253 and Khalil-Ur-Rehman Dumar, candidate of JUI-F from PB-7-Harnai while addressing a corner meeting held here on Monday. Citizens of the constituency had rejected those who had been imposed upon them, said they, adding that former representatives of the constituency would be held to account for their deeds. They said with the support of the voters of

Harnai, Sanjawi and Ziarat, JUI-F would win the election from NA-253-Harnai and PB-7-Harnai.

On the occasion, Malak Abdul Ghafoor Tarin and Haji Abdul Razaq announced to favour the candidates of JUI-F from NA-253-Harnai and PB-7-Harnai.

Meeting was also addressed by provincial leaders of JUI-F, Haji Dilawar Khan Kakar, Chairman, Election Cell, Syed Khaliq Shah, Amir, JUI-F, Harnai, Moulana Abdul Khaliq Siddique, former district Amir, Harnai, Mufti Ikramullah Shah, district Amir, JUI-F, Ziarat, Molvi Noor-ul-Haq and others.