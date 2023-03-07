Karachi Games is a good omen: Turkish CG

LARKANA:Consul General of Turkey Cemal Sangu has said that organizing the Karachi Games is a good omen.

“I am very happy with the participation of the youth in these games. Promotion of sports activities in the city is a good tradition,” he said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Karachi Games 2023 Tennis Final at KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road as chief guest. Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The Consul General of Turkey along with Administrator Karachi watched the final match of the tennis competition and later congratulated the winning players and gave them prizes and medals. Administrator Karachi and others who were present on this occasion offered prayer for departed souls in the recent earthquake in Turkey.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said that he is grateful to the Turkish Consul General for attending the finals of the Karachi Games tennis competitions. We are proud of Pak-Turkey friendship and this friendship will become stronger with time. Organizers presented a gift to Turkish Consul General and Administrator Karachi. Noor Mustafa and runner-up Aqeel Shabbir were awarded the winner and runner-up trophies while the winners of the ladies team events were awarded the winner’s trophy to the team of District East and the runner-up trophy to District South.