﻿Karachi Police Encounter on Banaras Bridge, 2 Suspects Arrested, Including One Injured

An exchange of fire between law enforcement agencies and alleged robbers on Banaras Bridge resulted in the arrest of two suspects on Sunday, one of whom was injured, according to a police report.

The confrontation culminated in the apprehension of two individuals identified by the Peerabad police station as Saifullah, son of Ahmed Jan, and Bilal, son of Nawab Ali.

Saifullah was wounded during the shootout and was subsequently taken into custody in an injured condition. He has been shifted to a hospital to receive medical attention.

Following the arrests, police recovered a pistol along with ammunition, multiple mobile phones, an unspecified amount of cash, and a motorbike from the suspects.

Officials in District West have confirmed that a further investigation into the matter is now underway.