Pakistan’s One Day International cricket team captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has announced a cash prize of one hundred thousand rupees each for every player of the victorious Karachi Range team and for professional boxer Shahir Afridi, for their outstanding performance in the Sindh Police Games 2025.
This announcement was made today by the cricket star during a special visit to the Karachi Police Office, where a dignified ceremony was held in honor of the victorious athletes.
The ceremony, hosted by Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho and Chairman Sports Board DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, celebrated Karachi Range’s achievement of winning the general trophy in the provincial games. The team won a total of 28 gold, 19 silver, and 18 bronze medals.
Their outstanding performance was prominent in multiple sports including hockey, volleyball, football, boxing, bodybuilding, athletics, shooting, and cricket, achieving excellent results in both men’s and women’s categories.
Congratulating the players and organizers, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho said that sports are essential for boosting the morale of the force and promoting a healthy environment. He confirmed that Karachi Range will also participate fully in the upcoming National Games.
During the ceremony, the Police Chief distributed certificates of appreciation and gifts among the athletes and expressed best wishes for their continued success. DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah also praised the hard work and discipline of the players.
In return, the Police Chief presented Shaheen Afridi with a commemorative shield. At the end of the ceremony, Chairman Sports Board DIG Pir Muhammad Shah and Deputy Secretary of the Sindh Sports Board SP Saeed Arain were also awarded certificates of appreciation.