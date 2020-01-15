Kashmir situation violates human rights, says Debbie Dingell

January 14, 2020

Washington, January 14, 2020 (PPI-OT): While joining as cosponsors to a resolution urging India to end restrictions on communications and mass detentions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a US Congresswoman, Debbie Dingell, has said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir violates human rights.

The resolution No 745 that was introduced in the House of Representatives in 2019 by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal now has 36 cosponsors, of whom two are Republicans and 34 from the opposition Democratic Party.

“The situation in Kashmir violates human rights. Thousands have been detained unjustly and millions are without access to the internet and telephones,” Debbie Dingell said in a tweet. “That’s why I signed onto House Resolution 745 so the United States can let the world know we will not stand by while these violations happen,” she said. Dingell represents 12th Congressional District of Michigan.

The Congressional resolution is currently before the House Foreign Affairs Committee for necessary action. Congressman Brad Sherman said he looks forward to getting US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster’s report on his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

“I expect the report to indicate what restrictions the Ambassador faced, in particularly, whether or not the Ambassador was able to visit detainees. The visit and report are valuable only to the extent of the access given,” Sherman wrote on twitter. Internet services, landline and mobile phones were snapped across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, the day India announced to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two union territories.

