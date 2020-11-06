KARACHI:Strengthening its portfolio of services, K-Electric (KE), Karachi’s sole power provider, has launched tele-billing services for senior citizens and specially-abled customers via its 24/7 118 call center.

According to a KE statement on Thursday, this initiative is an extension of KE’s vision to be increasingly accessible to customers by driving digitization, streamlining business processes to ensure efficient complaint resolution, and amplified reach with added customer benefit through partnership agreements with Daraz and Bykea.

Enabling KE’s valued customers to resolve both billing and technical concerns conveniently from the comfort of their own homes became an imperative for the power utility especially in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic with its associated mobility restrictions and social distancing requirements. This initiative in particular was critical to serve a vulnerable and high-risk customer segment.

According to Naz Khan, KE’s Chief Strategy Officer who has been driving the company’s shift towards operational efficiencies, “As an agile and customer-centric organization, KE embraces customer feedback, using it as an opportunity to improve customer experiences. We are focused on driving customer-first operations by increasing our accessibility to our customers and optimizing our processes.”

Through this endeavour KE has also become one of the first power utilities in Pakistan to offer complete billing services via its call-centre. Customer-centricity is a core organizational value and recent initiatives such as the KE Live app, digital partnerships, IBC’s on wheels and special services for senior citizens are aimed at creating positive customer experiences, underpinned by ease and convenience for the user.