﻿Khairpur’s new SSP takes charge, vows zero-tolerance policy on crime

The newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Khairpur, Captain (R) Ameer Saud Magsi, has immediately established a zero-tolerance policy against crime, and has warned that Station House Officers (SHOs) will be held directly responsible for any criminal activity reported in their jurisdictions.

Upon assuming charge of his new post today, Captain (R) Magsi was formally presented with a guard of honor by a special police contingent at the Police Line.

Following the ceremony, the new SSP held an introductory meeting with the district’s senior police leadership, which included all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), SHOs, and heads of various police branches.

During the meeting, the police chief outlined his agenda, declaring improving the law and order situation as his top priority. He issued a series of directives, making it clear that negligence regarding street crime, social evils, and terrorist elements will not be tolerated.

Captain (R) Magsi ordered all SHOs to immediately intensify operations against criminals and anti-peace elements in their respective areas. He emphasized conducting raids and ensuring practical measures to provide relief to the public and protect the lives and property of citizens.

Special instructions were issued to enhance security on the National Highway. The SSP directed SDPOs to tighten snap-checking procedures to prevent any untoward incidents and to remove any physical barriers between duty pickets to ensure uninterrupted communication.

The crackdown will also target organized crime, with the SSP ordering strict action against drug dealers, gambling dens, and the sale of prohibited items like gutka and mainpuri. He further directed that investigations be conducted on merit and without any discrimination.

Furthermore, the new police chief ordered an acceleration of operations to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, demanding that as many of them as possible be arrested and brought to justice. He stressed that SHOs must adopt an effective strategy for crime prevention, making both patrolling and snap-checking more effective.