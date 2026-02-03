Khyber Pakhtunkhwa athletes from Chitral district have brought honor to the province by achieving spectacular successes in the national-level winter sports competitions held in Naltar, Gilgit-Baltistan.
According to a statement issued today by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the most outstanding performance was by Sanwa Hussain, who won a gold medal in the speed skating competition.Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The contingent’s collective strength was further demonstrated by winning silver medals in relay, ice hockey, and various team events.
Additionally, the teams won bronze medals in both women’s and men’s curling competitions, completing an impressive collection of awards.
According to Director General Sports Tashfeen Haider, the athletes’ excellent preparation was a key factor in their success. He said that the winter sports events recently held in Upper Chitral enabled the athletes to participate in the national competitions with good preparation.
The series of historic victories by the province’s talented players has been described as a testament to their high morale and competitive spirit in the harsh cold weather.