The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to fully digitalise its pension and development payment systems and channelise all payments through secure electronic platforms to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability.
According to information by KMC today, the decision was taken during a meeting between Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and a delegation of the Financial Accounting and Budgeting System (FABS), a directorate working under the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Pakistan. The delegation briefed the Mayor on comprehensive reform initiatives aimed at modernising municipal payment services and strengthening financial governance within KMC.
During the detailed briefing, the FABS delegation outlined measures to enhance transparency, reduce manual interventions, and improve the overall efficiency of financial operations. Emphasis was placed on adopting digital payment mechanisms, strengthening internal controls, and integrating modern financial management tools to bring KMC in line with contemporary public sector standards.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that a complete digital payment system be implemented across KMC, including pension disbursements and development payments. He further instructed that the system be linked with NADRA to ensure rapid verification, enhanced transparency, and improved service delivery. The Mayor noted that following the successful implementation of the SAP system for salary payments, KMC is now prepared to expand digitalisation to all remaining financial transactions.
‘I want to see every payment in KMC fully digitalised,’ the Mayor said, adding that fines, challans, rents, and all other municipal fees should also be routed through electronic payment channels. He stressed that Payment Slip IDs (PSIDs) should be generated to facilitate easy payments for citizens while ensuring a fully traceable and transparent system.
The delegation also briefed the Mayor on potential initiatives to introduce projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, as well as opportunities for investment in waste-to-energy projects to generate additional financial resources and promote sustainable urban development.
Mayor Karachi emphasised his vision of making KMC financially and administratively more independent, stating that strong financial reforms are essential for improving municipal services and strengthening local governance. He directed the relevant departments to prepare and implement a comprehensive reform plan on an urgent basis.
Following the implementation of these reforms, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is expected to become the first municipal council in the country to operate on a fully cashless and digitally driven payment system, setting a benchmark for other local governments.
The meeting was attended by Financial Advisor KMC Gulzar Abro, Senior Director Coordination to the Mayor Akhlaq Ahmed Yousafzai, Director Media Daniyal Siyal, along with other senior officers.