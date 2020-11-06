ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Sehat Card Plus Program for the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in Swat tomorrow (Friday).

This was disclosed by KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra along with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash in a news briefing in Peshawar on Thursday.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said program will be completely implemented across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hundred percent population by January 31, next year.

He said, in the first phase health insurance scheme has been started in six districts of Malakand division since 1st of this month. Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said Prime Minister Imran Khan has encouraged provincial government for tremendous steps.