Karachi: The KSE-100 index experienced significant volatility during its latest trading session, marked by sharp fluctuations and a substantial decline. Despite an initial rise to an intraday high of 1,167 points, the index ultimately closed 5,479 points lower at 167,691. The session saw a 17% drop in trading volumes compared to the previous day, indicating softened market participation.
According to AKD Securities Limited, while the index remains 8.2% above its 200-period moving average, suggesting an overall upward trend, volatility remains high compared to recent averages, indicating ongoing uncertainty. The session marked a new 14-period low for the index, though the momentum oscillator has not yet confirmed this move, suggesting a potential divergence. Current market indicators show balanced inflows and outflows, maintaining a neutral stance, with trend forecasting oscillators signaling bearishness for the past 10 sessions.
Technically, the index has immediate support at 166,500, with further declines possible if this level is breached, potentially extending to 165,500 and 164,300. Resistance is anticipated around 168,500, 169,700, and 170,500. Market participants are advised to exercise caution and consider accumulating positions on dips, ensuring risk management below the support zone.
