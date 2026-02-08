Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Qadir Shah has advocated for the widespread dissemination of Sufi teachings to counter the threats of extremism and terrorism.
In a message on Saturday on the occasion of the 774th Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the Speaker described the message of the revered saint as a “beacon of light” against inequality and extremist ideologies.
Shah emphasized that the core of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s teachings was the promotion of love, peace, and brotherhood among all people.
He reiterated his belief that by spreading the inclusive philosophy of the Sufis, society can effectively counter and overcome the threats posed by violent extremism.