Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Qadir Shah, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great Sufi saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, has said that Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s timeless message of love, peace, and tolerance is a “guiding light for all of us”.
In his tribute offered today, the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly stressed that the teachings of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar provide a profound lesson of unity, brotherhood, and humanity.
Syed Owais Qadir Shah described the renowned spiritual figure of the subcontinent as a “champion of humanity” and a “luminous beacon of knowledge and spirituality”.
He said that the great saint’s blessings are everlasting and are “still connecting hearts today”.
The Speaker concluded by saying that Sindh’s identity is as the “land of saints,” a place where humanity is considered the “greatest worship”.