LeddarTech Showcasing Its Award-Winning Sensor Fusion and Perception Software and High-Performance Products That Enable ADAS and AD at Tech.AD Berlin on March 26-28, 2023

QUEBEC CITY, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD software technology, is pleased to announce its participation at Automotive Tech.AD Berlin at the Titanic Chaussee Hotel Berlin. LeddarTech is a Competence Partner of Tech.AD and will exhibit its technology; Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech, will be an event presenter.

LeddarTech’s LeddarVision Showcase (Booth # 6)

LeddarVision is a high-performance, low-cost, hardware-agnostic low-level sensor fusion and perception solution for automotive and off-road industrial ADAS and AD applications.

Experience: The Award-Winning LeddarVision Interactive Dashboard Demonstration

This dashboard enables delegates to witness the LeddarVision software’s extraordinarily high performance at various levels of autonomy in various scenarios, such as extreme weather conditions.

Witness the European unveiling of LeddarTech’s newest products!

The LeddarVision Front-View (LVF) family of automotive software products addresses the challenges faced when developing Level 2/2+ ADAS applications, such as solving safety issues and finding scalable fusion and perception software that offers high performance at a low cost. These two distinct products are comprehensive low-level fusion and perception software stacks that optimally combine sensor modalities for Level 2/2+ ADAS applications achieving a 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 rating.

LeddarVision Front (Entry-Level) (LVF-E) : This product pushes the performance envelope, doubling the effective range of the sensors and enabling, for the first time, a solution with only three sensors. Low-cost sensing, together with efficient implementation on the TDA4L platform, achieves the lowest system cost for L2/L2+ entry-level ADAS.

This product pushes the performance envelope, doubling the effective range of the sensors and enabling, for the first time, a solution with only three sensors. Low-cost sensing, together with efficient implementation on the TDA4L platform, achieves the lowest system cost for L2/L2+ entry-level ADAS. LeddarVision Front (High-End) (LVF-H): With sensor configuration extended to 1V5R based on a single 3-megapixel 120-degree camera and five radars, the LVF-H stack extends the perception support to highway assist applications, including 160 km/h adaptive cruise control, 200-meter range and semi-automated lane change. These plus other features, including low-cost sensing, achieve economical front-view L2/L2+ premium ADAS.

Special Feature: LeddarVision Surround (LVS-2+). This product efficiently extends the LVF front-view product family 1VxR sensor configuration to a 5V5R configuration, enhancing support to traffic jam assist (TJA) and highway assist (HWA) applications. It also enables applications such as automated lane change, overtaking and extended speed range adaptive cruise control (ACC). Furthermore, the LVS-2+ supports premium surround-view L2/L2+ ADAS highway assistance and 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 safety applications.

LeddarTech Presents: On March 27 (11:30 to 12:00 CET), the CTO of LeddarTech, Pierre Olivier, a Tech.AD favorite for his engaging and thoughtful presentations, will deliver a keynote presentation entitled: “Solving Critical Issues Affecting the Safety of ADAS to Accelerate AD Adoption.” This presentation will unveil some critical issues surrounding ADAS and AD safety and performance that are evident today, why they affect customer confidence, and how they can be addressed to accelerate greater safety and autonomy.

About Automotive Tech.AD Berlin

10th Anniversary: This award-winning AD & ADAS conference is designed to bring advanced engineers and automotive experts from OEMs, Tier 1s, suppliers and leading research institutes to the next level. Join over 600 of the most influential autonomous vehicle experts and executives in Berlin.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech, a global software company founded in 2007, develops and provides comprehensive perception solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies AI and computer vision algorithms to generate highly accurate 3D models of the environment, allowing for better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is leveraged by OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patents granted or applied for that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Reliable perception is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

