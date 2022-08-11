Levies captures 29kg drugs, overpower two accused

Khuzdar: Levies force Nal claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle 29 kilograms of drugs and overpowered two alleged accused in an operation in Kuhda Nal area of district Khuzdar in Balochistan on Thursday Two alleged accused were also apprehended during the operation.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Khuzdar, Major (Retd) Ilyas Kibzai, the levies force, headed by Assistant Commissioner, Nal, Muneer Ahmed Soomro, intercepted a suspicious Corolla vehicle No. BFG-694 at Shaheed Ashraf levies check post in Kuhda Nal area of district Khuzdar. U

pon searching, 29 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. Two alleged accused namely Murad Muhammad, son of Jalaluddin, resident of Noshki and Nur Muhammad, son of Muhammad Khudrani, resident of Wadh, were also arrested during the operation. The alleged accused and seized drugs were shifted to levies station Nal and accordingly handed over to the Investigation staff for further investigation.