Officials from the Licensing and Revenue Authority conducted a detailed inspection of hotels and restaurants in Nathiagali on Sunday and reviewed the facilities available to consumers.
The purpose of this inspection was to assess various establishments at the popular tourist destination.
The review was led by Deputy Controller Muhammad Tanveer, who was accompanied by Deputy Director of Licensing and Revenue Shahid Raza.
The official delegation also included Inspectors Zimran Shah and Aitzaz Shah, who participated in the comprehensive inspection of various hospitality venues.