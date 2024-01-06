LIMS launches mobile phone App to monitor cleaning, repair of canals

ISLAMABAD: Land Information and Management System (LIMS) has launched a mobile phone App to monitor the cleaning and repair of canals.

According to a report, training session in this regard was also held at the main office of LIMS which was attended by the officers of the irrigation department.

LIMS will monitor the cleaning and repair of 22,000 km long canals through drones and satellite.

The Land Information and Management System (LIMS) is a system introduced in Pakistan to improve contemporary agricultural practices. Its goal is to boost the agriculture sector, which accounts for nearly 25% of the country's GDP.

LIMS is based on a geographic information system (GIS) that aims to streamline the digitization of farming processes. It gives farmers online access to data on climate shifts, satellite-based crop monitoring, water usage, fertilizer application, and targeted spray zones. Its developers believe that LIMS will create jobs for the youth and rejuvenate unused and underutilized land.

LIMS offers real-time updates to farmers regarding soil conditions, crops, weather, water availability, and pest monitoring using remote sensing and geospatial technologies. Additionally, the system is designed to reduce the reliance on intermediaries through an effective marketing framework.