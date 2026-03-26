Lobbying Against GSP+ Status Poses Threat to Pakistan’s Economy, Warns Trade Leader

Karachi: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Muhammad Ikram Rajput, has voiced strong opposition to international efforts aimed at revoking Pakistan's GSP+ status, describing them as a significant threat to national economic interests. According to Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Rajput expressed his concerns amidst the fragile recovery of Pakistan's economy and global economic uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions.

Rajput highlighted the critical role of the European Union's GSP+ status in supporting Pakistan's export sector, particularly in textiles, which provides preferential access to European markets and is crucial for the livelihoods of millions. He warned that any action to undermine this status would have severe consequences for the country's economy, employment, and industrial activities.

Emphasizing the importance of GSP+ as Pakistan's economic lifeline, Rajput cautioned against exploiting it for political or personal gains. He criticized attempts to encourage external actors to impose adverse economic measures on Pakistan, labeling such actions as irresponsible and damaging to national credibility.

Rajput stressed the potential impact on millions of jobs tied to GSP+ and condemned targeting the country's economic interests for political differences. He urged the business and export community to resist moves that threaten Pakistan's trade standing and called on the government to protect national economic interests at international forums.

He characterized lobbying against GSP+ as crossing a "red line" and warned that the business community would not tolerate actions that jeopardize Pakistan's trade advantages. Rajput urged an immediate and serious response from the government to defend the country's workforce and industrial base against such threats.

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