Local PTI leader, his nephew killed in Lahore

Lahore: A local PTI leader and his nephew were killed in Kala Shah Kaku area of Lahore on Monday. PTI leader Sher Afzal alias Nikka Pehlwan was going to Lahore along with his nephew in his car when four armed men opened fire on them near Kala Shah Kaku. As a result, Sher Afzal and his nephew Arsalan suffered severe bullet injuries died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the venue and shifted their bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said that the assassins fled the scene after gunning down the uncle and nephew. The law enforcers cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence from the crime scene. On the other hand, taking notice of the incident, the Punjab IG police sought the report from Lahore CCPO and ordered for immediate arrest of the killers.