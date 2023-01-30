LHC moved against oil price hike

Lahore: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, challenging the recent hike in prices of petroleum products by the federal government. The plea has been moved by the Judicial Activism Panel in the Lahore High Court. The plea stated that the federal government has jacked up the prices of petroleum products which would lead to a further rise in inflation.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void, as the fuel prices in the international market are going down. Masses should be given relief by decreasing oil prices in accordance with the international market. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs35 per litre, which will be applicable from 11am today.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 per cent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market. Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per liter. After the latest round of hikes, petrol will be priced at Rs249.80, diesel at Rs262.80, kerosene oil at Rs189.83 and light diesel at Rs187.