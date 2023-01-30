Rs10bn legal notice sent to Imran Khan over baseless allegations against Asif Zardari

Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday sent a Rs10 billion legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for levelling ‘baseless allegations’ against its co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. The legal notice stated that the statements made by Imran Khan have caused great harm and hurt to the sentiments of the members of PPP which are not only in Pakistan but all over the world thereby damaging and defaming their reputation.

“The PTI chief through his “baseless accusations” tried to create a link between Asif Ali Zardari and terrorist organisation “blindly disregarding the fact that Asif Zardari and his party has remained the victim of terrorism”, the notice reads. It said the PTI chief through his “defamatory actions” caused “severe agony, mental stress and loss of reputation” to the PPP co-chairperson.

“You are, therefore, hereby called upon to render unconditional apology from our client, on television, print and social media, within 14 (fourteen) days from the receipt of this notice, failing whereof, our client shall be constrained to institute appropriate legal proceedings against you, civil as well as criminal, before the competent Courts of law and forums of Pakistan as well as of England, including but not limited to Suit for Damages for Rs.10,000,000,000/- (Rupees ten billion Only) at your risk as to cost and consequences,” the notice said.

A few days ago, in a virtual press conference, Imran Khan had alleged that PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was hatching and financing an assassination plot against him (Imran) for which he (Zardari) had hired ‘terrorists’. He had alleged that Asif Zardari had amassed a lot of money through corruption and he had invested that money in terrorists and hired a militant organization to kill him (Imran).