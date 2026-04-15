LUX Turns Ads into “Algorithm Cleansers” Designed to Influence Social Feeds

Soap giant LUX is bringing its cleansing power to social media feeds.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – LUX has launched LUX My Algorithm, a global initiative reimagining social media advertising.

Feeds aren’t as personal as they feel

Social media feeds are often seen as a reflection of personal taste, but are shaped by behaviour. Every pause, save, or share becomes a signal determining what appears next. Over time, these signals narrow feeds into repetitive loops, built from momentary engagement. While users may not fully control their feeds, they constantly influence them.

An ad that teaches your algorithm

LUX’s approach is built on a simple shift. An ad is not just a message. It is a behavioural event.

Every interaction with an ad generates signals, and those signals influence the algorithm to evolve.

This is the first time a brand has designed advertising not just to influence people directly, but to influence the algorithms that shape what people see.



From interruption to intervention

LUX My Algorithm turns advertising into something active. Not just appearing in feeds, but acting on them. Developed with algorithm experts, the campaign reflects how digital systems can be influenced.

Dr. Catherine Ball, Scientist and Futurist, said:

“This campaign is doing something fundamentally different. It repurposes advertising from interruption to intervention.”

From cleansing skin to cleansing feeds

The campaign extends LUX’s cleansing legacy into the digital world, addressing signals that shape content, mood, and self-expression.

Judy Zu, Global Brand Director, LUX, said:

“LUX has always stood for self-expression. ‘My Algorithm’ starts from a simple truth: what we engage with shapes what we see, and how we feel. This is about helping people take a more intentional role, creating a more positive relationship with their feeds.”

Tested in real feeds

Before launching globally, LUX tested the idea. Participants engaged consistently with LUX content, resulting in observable shifts in their feeds as new recommendation patterns emerged.

A global rollout

Now live across seven markets, LUX My Algorithm spans multiple platforms through branded films and creator collaborations. LUX is redefining advertising, turning social media ads into tools that influence not just what people think, but what they see next.