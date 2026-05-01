LyondellBasell completes sale of select European strategic assessment assets

Transaction with AEQUITA advances company’s portfolio realignment

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that it has successfully completed the sale of select European olefins and polyolefins assets, and the associated business and corporate functions, to AEQUITA as a key milestone in the company’s European strategic assessment. The transaction follows completion of required employee information and consultation processes and satisfaction of customary regulatory and closing conditions.

The divestiture supports the company’s strategy to grow and upgrade the core by further concentrating on assets and businesses with durable competitive advantages and stronger long-term returns, while enhancing financial flexibility and supporting disciplined capital allocation.

The assets sold in the transaction are located in Berre (France), Münchsmünster (Germany), Carrington (UK), and Tarragona (Spain). LYB will continue to operate its Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) business in Tarragona.

“This transaction represents a pivotal achievement in our transformation,” said Peter Vanacker, chief executive officer of LyondellBasell. “By finalizing this sale, we have refined our portfolio and enhanced our capacity to allocate capital toward high-return opportunities that contribute to long-term value creation.”

Vanacker added, “Europe remains an integral market for LYB; we will continue to invest where value creation is strong, reinforcing our leadership in specialty polymers, building a profitable Circular & Low Carbon Solutions business, and advancing our leadership in technology and innovation. We extend our gratitude to our colleagues transferring as part of this transaction for their contributions, professionalism, and resilience throughout the process. As they transition to a standalone business under AEQUITA ownership, we wish them and the new company success in the next chapter ahead.”

Following today’s closing, the divested business will be named and operated as Velogy.

“This closing marks an important step in building a scaled and competitive European polymers platform, a sector where we see strong fundamentals and attractive long-term value creation potential,” said Dr.-Ing. Axel Geuer, AEQUITA-Founder and Chairman. “We thank LyondellBasell for the constructive collaboration throughout the process and are excited to begin the next step of partnering with Velogy’s employees to reinforce and further enhance the Company’s leading services to customers and suppliers.”

LYB remains committed to operating its remaining assets safely and reliably and to continuing to serve customers and partners with the same high standards.

Advisors

Citi and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisors, and Linklaters LLP acted as legal counsel to LyondellBasell.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ― a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors, and society. As one of the world’s largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About AEQUITA

AEQUITA is a Munich-based industrial group investing in corporate carve-outs, succession situations, and transformational opportunities across Europe, North America, and Asia. Its portfolio companies generate more than EUR 10 billion in revenues across three segments — automotive, chemicals, and industrials — and employ over 19,000 people worldwide. Backed by a strong capital base and deep operational expertise, AEQUITA acquires and sustainably develops companies with long-term value creation potential. For more information, visit www.aequita.com .

Media Inquiries LYB Global

LyondellBasell Media Relations

Phone: +1-713-309-7575

Email: [email protected]

Or:

Media Inquiries LYB Europe

Esther Clason, Communications EMEAI

Phone: +31 6 388 269 30

Email: [email protected]

Media Inquiries AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA

Kolja Hübner, Partner

Gabrielenstr. 9, 80636 Munich

Phone: +49 89 2620 4840-0

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements LYB

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, our ability to align our asset base with our strategic goals; our ability to create long-term value for our stakeholders; and our ability to build a profitable Circular & Low Carbon Solutions business. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investors page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov . There is no assurance that any of the actions, events or results of the forward-looking statements will occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and are based on the estimates and opinions of management of LyondellBasell at the time the statements are made. LyondellBasell does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.

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