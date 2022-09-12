M-8 section of Motorway from Gwadar to RatoDero restored
Islamabad, September 12, 2022 (PPI-OT):The M-8 section of Motorway from Gwadar to RatoDero was restored by National Highway Authority as per the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Minister for Communications Molana Asad Mehmood.
A spokesperson of National Highway Authority said that restoration of M-8 restored the traffic of Khuzdar, Gwadar, Awaran and RatoDero. He said the M8 motorway section is currently open one-way for the convenience of commuters. In his statement Molana Asad Mehmood said that soon other national highways will be restored while the restoration of M-8 will speed up the relief activities of the federal and provincial governments.
