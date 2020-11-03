Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of country

KARACHI:Met office has forecast that on Tuesday, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern and hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours. While, Smog is predicted in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

 

On Wednesday, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in Northern and hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours. While, Smog is predicted in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

 

Past 24 Hour Weather: Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

 

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Skardu, Gupis, Leh -03, Kalat -02 and Kalam -01.

