Man killed, other injured in armed attack in Larkana

NAUNDERO: Unknown armed men gunned down Mushtaque Gopang and injured Pehlwan Gopang in Saidu Dero village near here on Friday.

On information, Naundero police rushed to the spot, shifted the body to Government Hospital for fulfillment of medico-legal formalities. The injured was sent to Chandka Medical College Hospital as Naundero Hospital has no emergency treatment facilities since beginning.

Heirs and relatives of the deceased kept his body on Larkana-Naundero Road near Saidu Dero Turn, blocking the entire traffic to and from Sukkur due to which all kinds of traffic came to a standstill. Sons of the deceased including Badar Gopang, Kashif Gopang, Mehar Gopang, Shahnawaz Gopang alleged that their father had been killed by Pervaiz Gopang, Imran Gopang and others.

They said their father had gone to get medicine from the village and before returning home he was having tea at a hotel when the accused attacked him over a petty issue of sowing paddy seedlings at a piece of our land. They said SHO Naundero Shahid Memon is not arresting the accused as he has got huge money from the accused. They dispersed peacefully after four hours when they were assured that police would arrest all the accused.