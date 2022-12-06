Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (NH) being observed

ISLAMABAD: The 51st martyrdom Anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider is being observed today (Tuesday).

Major General Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, General Officer Commanding, laid floral wreath at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s mausoleum in Lahore on Tuesday. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath laying ceremony.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, (NH) was born on 28 April 1943 in Kunjah, Gujrat District. He was commissioned in Frontier Force Regiment on 19 April 1964. In December 1971 Major Shabbir Sharif, being a company commander, 6th Frontier Force Regiment, was ordered to capture high ground near Sulemanki Headworks defended by more than a company of the Assam Regiment supported by a squadron of tanks.

Major Shabbir Sharif captured that area, killing forty-three Indian soldiers and destroying four tanks. Major Shabbir Sharif and his men repulsed counter attack by two enemy battalions. On 6 December 1971, he was directly hit by a tank shell and embraced martyrdom.