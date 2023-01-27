Medics announce boycott of Harnai hospitals’ OPDs

Harnai: All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation, while condemning raid of the personnel of police Pishin district, at residential colony of headquarters hospital Harnai district, has announced boycott of outpatient department (OPDs) in all government run hospitals across the district. The announcement was made in the meeting of “All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation, Harnai” and “All Mulazameen Ittehad, Harnai” in a joint meeting held here on Friday against the raid of district police, Pishin at the residential colony of District Headquarters Hospital, Harnai.

Addressing participants of the meeting, speakers regretted that more than dozens of police personnel of district police, Pishin raided the residential colony of DHQ, Harnai without bringing the issue into the notice of DSP, Harnai and Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station, Harnai, violating thereby sanctity of “Chadar and Chardewari” and tribal norms and customs. Demanding Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo; Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili; Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh; Secretary, Health Department, Saleh Muhammad Nasar and other concerned authorities to conduct fair and transparent inquiry into the incident, they announced to boycott OPDs of government run hospitals across the district.

Meeting was addressed district President, All Mulazameen Ittehad, Harnai, Sahib Jan Tarin; General Secretary, Haji Masood Khan; representatives of All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation, Harnai, Ghulam Yazdani Tarin, Haji Muhammad Nadeem, Ghulam Farooq Tarin, Abdul Qadir Miani Tarin and others.