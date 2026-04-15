﻿Meeting Between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

A meeting was held between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised the Saudi leadership for its “patience and resilience” during the crisis, while also expressing deep gratitude for the Kingdom’s continuous support for Pakistan’s economic stability.

According to an official statement issued today, the Prime Minister arrived in Madinah last night after a visit from Jeddah, where he was formally received by Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Pakistani delegation. Mr. Sharif later visited Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) and offered prayers for national development, prosperity, and global peace and harmony.

During an important meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Pakistani head of government described the Crown Prince’s leadership as a source of inspiration not only for Saudi Arabia but for peace-loving people worldwide.

During discussions on bilateral issues, the Prime Minister heartily thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the Gulf country’s continuous support for Pakistan’s economic stability. Emphasizing the unique relationship between the two countries, Mr. Sharif highlighted their status as strategic defense partners under the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Bilateral Defense Agreement.

The two leaders concluded their discussions by reaffirming their mutual commitment to continue close cooperation on various matters of common interest.