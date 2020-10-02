Minister: (Pakistan moving towards path of development, prosperity: Fawad)

General
PPI News AgencyLeave a Comment on Minister: (Pakistan moving towards path of development, prosperity: Fawad)

Islamabad:Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the country is moving towards path of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister, having capability of resolving all the issues confronted by the country, was the only hope of the people. He said the PML-N had never raised the public issues during their press conferences but they were making hue and cry only to protect their leadership from accountability process.

Related Posts

Leather Up Limited’s board meeting

PPI News Agency

National Airlines Announces B747-400F Operating Authority

PPI News Agency

فلپ مورس ایشیا نے سادہ پیکیجنگ کے معاملے پر حکومت آسٹریلیا کے خلاف مقدمہ دائر کر دیا

PPI News Agency