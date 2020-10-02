Minister: (Pakistan moving towards path of development, prosperity: Fawad)

Islamabad:Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the country is moving towards path of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister, having capability of resolving all the issues confronted by the country, was the only hope of the people. He said the PML-N had never raised the public issues during their press conferences but they were making hue and cry only to protect their leadership from accountability process.