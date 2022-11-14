More steps from Ombudsman Secretariat required for justice to poor: Jamali

QUETTA: Acting Governor Balochistan, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, has said that more steps from the part of Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat were required to be taken to provide justice to the poor and deserving persons.

These views were expressed by him while talking to Nazar Baloch, Provincial Ombudsman who called on him at Governor’s House here on Monday. Complaints received in Ombusdman’s Secretariat, arrangements of open courts, suo moto action, performance of Ombudsman Secretariat, future course of action and other issues of bilateral interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Appreciating the arrangements of open courts in different districts of the province to know the problems of people, he said that such steps would help provide speedy justice to the people.