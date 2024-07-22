KARACHI, July 20 (PPI) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met with leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at the Governor’s House.
According to a statement issued from the Governor’s House, the delegation included Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, and other members of the National and Provincial Assemblies.
During the meeting, the members informed Mr Tessori about the issues and needs faced by the public in their constituencies. They also provided suggestions for initiating the Governor’s Initiative in their respective areas. Additionally, the members invited the governor to visit their constituencies.