KARACHI (PPI): Mufti e Azam Mufti Taqi Usmani commended Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori for his commendable public service initiatives and efforts in education and training.

According to a statement issued from the Governor House today, he expressed these views while addressing students participating in IT classes organized under the Governor’s Initiative at Governor House. Earlier, Mufti Taqi Usmani met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House, where detailed discussions were held on Islam’s principles of democracy, tolerance, patience, and the role of religious scholars in society.

Tessori emphasized his commitment to serving humanity, which he reaffirmed on the auspicious occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. He highlighted the progress made over the past two years in bridging the gap between the Governor House and the public. He also shared that various humanitarian projects are being carried out under the Governor’s Initiative, which has earned him the title of “People’s Governor.” Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori acknowledged the unwavering support of religious scholars during this journey.

During his visit, Mufti Taqi Usmani planted a sapling as part of the tree plantation drive at Governor House. Later, he toured the IT marquee, where he appreciated the facilities provided to students, noting the transformative impact of modern IT courses on the youth.

Speaking to the media, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stated that these IT courses are equipping the younger generation with skills to secure a bright future. He also announced plans to extend the IT courses across the province under the Governor’s Initiative.

Mufti Taqi Usmani praised the humanitarian projects at Governor House, describing them as exemplary. He remarked, “I had heard about Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s revolutionary initiatives. Upon witnessing them myself, I found them truly impactful.” He also admired the installation of the “Bell of Hope” at Governor House, which remains accessible 24/7 to serve the public.

The program focuses on three key themes aimed at addressing modern challenges and opportunities in English language education. It includes Teaching Language through Literature, Exploring Culture in the Language Classroom, and Redesigning Assignments in the Age of AI.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Ms. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of NAHE. Addressing the audience, Ms. Malik emphasized the importance of continuous professional development for educators, stating, that empowering teachers through such training programs is a cornerstone for advancing the quality of higher education in Pakistan. These initiatives help bridge gaps and foster innovative teaching practices to meet evolving educational demands.

She also added that this program is a unique opportunity for educators to refine their skills and explore contemporary pedagogical methods, ensuring students receive an education that is both innovative and globally relevant. However, she advised all participants to cascade their three-day learning to their colleagues”

Also present at the occasion was Mr. Jerrold Frank, Regional English Language Officer, who highlighted the importance of fostering global connections and integrating cultural awareness into language teaching. He expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of NAHE in strengthening English language education in the country and arranging a very holistic cross section of participants.

He also assured full support in extending RELO initiatives to all the Teachers of Pakistani HEIs in letter and spirit and assured to soon sign a long-term Letter of intent with HEC for a sustainable partnership towards this important endeavour.

The program features Dr. Patricia Pashby, an internationally renowned English Language Specialist, as the lead Resource Person. Dr. Pashby brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the training sessions, engaging participants in interactive and thought-provoking workshops. She has taught English as a foreign language in higher education for over 30 years.

At the University of Oregon, she teaches courses in language teaching methodology, pronunciation instruction, and integrating culture and literature in the language classroom as part of the Language Teaching Studies MA Program in the Department of Linguistics.

She has conducted numerous faculty development workshops in the US as well as in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Pakistan, Egypt, and Colombia. Her interests include intercultural communication, curriculum design, EMI, teacher education, and testing/training international teaching assistants.

The training program has drawn nominations from educational institutions nationwide, providing an exceptional platform for educators to exchange ideas, learn from experts, and adopt best practices in teaching English.

The NAHE remains committed to fostering excellence in higher education through such initiatives, equipping educators with the tools to navigate the dynamic landscape of teaching in the 21st century.