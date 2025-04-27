Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday made it unequivocally clear that no canal project will be allowed without the explicit approval of the province, asserting that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not endorse any such plan against the will of Sindh’s people.

Addressing a press conference at the CM House here, Shah stated that the controversial canal schemes, which were initiated under the caretaker setup, lack formal approval and have not progressed on ground. ‘It has become evident that the canal project was never sanctioned,’ he emphasized, adding that no physical work has commenced in Punjab either.

Sindh CM maintained that the PPP would block any such scheme introduced without Sindh’s endorsement. He added that concerns raised by the people are legitimate and the provincial government stands with the people. ‘Without Sindh’s approval, no canal can be constructed,’ he repeatedly declared.

He also dismissed the impression that President Asif Ali Zardari had authority to approve development projects. ‘The President does not hold any approval powers for such schemes,’ Shah noted, emphasizing the role of constitutional institutions like the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Murad Ali Shah further explained that the controversial Cholistan canal project had been halted since November 2024, following Sindh’s challenge of the IRSA certificate in June last year. He confirmed that the PPP had lodged its case against the canal scheme in the CCI.

Federal Response and Party Position

According to Sindh CM, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that Pakistan Muslim League-N representatives would withdraw support for canals. He called upon both the President and the Prime Minister to publicly declare that the canal project will not proceed. ‘This is the only way to halt such a scheme,’ he remarked.

Dismissing speculation about backdoor dealings, Shah stressed that the PPP does not engage in secret negotiations. ‘We are a party whose leadership has embraced martyrdom but never backed down,’ he said. Shah also identified himself as a committed worker of the PPP and recalled the numerous conspiracies the party has endured over the years.

He reitereated that the PPP, as a federal party, will continue to defend Sindh’s rights and the sanctity of the Indus River. ‘The people of Sindh trust us and we will never compromise on their rights,’ he pledged.

Political Unity Over National Security

Reaffirming solidarity amid regional tensions, Murad Ali Shah lauded the federal government’s stance on national defense and expressed support for Pakistan’s armed forces.

‘All political forces are united for national security,’ he asserted, adding that India had been cautioned against any aggression, and Pakistan is ready to deliver a resolute response if provoked.

He clarified that Pakistan has now barred Indian access to its airspace and warned that any attempt to compromise the country’s sovereignty would be met with strong resistance. ‘We know how to counter enemy propaganda,’ Shah remarked, underlining confidence in Pakistan’s defense institutions.