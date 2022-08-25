Murtaza calls for enhancing exports from Pakistan to China 

Islamabad, August 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud has emphasized for enhancing exports from Pakistan to China. Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad, he said Pakistan has a big potential in agriculture sector especially fruits can be exported to China after value addition.

He also asked the Chinese companies already working in mobile manufacturing, automobile and other sectors to bring more investment to Pakistan. The Chinese Ambassador assured to support Pakistani agricultural sector through modern technology to enhance yield of crops.

