ATC grants interim bail to Imran Khan till September 1st 

Islamabad, August 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has granted interim bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till 1st of next month on surety bonds of one hundred thousand rupees. The anti-terrorism court Judge Raja Jawad Abbass heard the 7-ATA case filed against Imran Khan for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

