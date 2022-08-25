ATC grants interim bail to Imran Khan till September 1st
Islamabad, August 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has granted interim bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till 1st of next month on surety bonds of one hundred thousand rupees. The anti-terrorism court Judge Raja Jawad Abbass heard the 7-ATA case filed against Imran Khan for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk