NA reaffirms unwavering support to armed forces

The National Assembly today passed a resolution unanimously, reaffirming the unwavering resolve of the nation to stand with the Armed Forces of Pakistan in defending the geographical and ideological frontiers of the motherland.

The resolution, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, remembered with a deep sense of national pride the unmatched professionalism, vigilance, extraordinary preparedness, and resolute response demonstrated by the Pakistan Armed Forces on May 10, 2025, in the face of unprovoked and unwarranted Indian aggression.

It deplored that in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist incident on April 22, 2025, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a malicious campaign was immediately orchestrated by the Indian government and amplified by its state-sponsored media to baselessly implicate Pakistan without any evidence or investigation, despite the fact that the incident was categorically condemned by the Government of Pakistan.

The House condemned that despite a sincere and generous offer by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to participate in any neutral, transparent, and credible investigation into what clearly appeared to be an overt false flag operation, India proceeded to launch an unprovoked air strike on Pakistan on May 6, 2025, targeting innocent civilians.

The resolution paid rich tributes to the gallant Armed Forces of Pakistan, including the civilians, who under the leadership and command of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos on May 10, 2025, delivering a befitting response to this aggression.

The House commended the bravery and operational excellence of the Pakistan Air Force, which swiftly established air superiority and shot down multiple Indian aircraft, including the much-hyped pride of the Indian Air Force, the Rafale jets.

The resolution extended heartfelt gratitude to every officer, soldier, airman, and sailor of the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the battlefield for making Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos a success through their courage, professionalism, and sacrifice.

It said in its retaliatory strikes, the brave Armed Forces targeted and destroyed Indian brigade headquarters, air force and aviation bases of the enemy, including Brahmos facilities which had fired missiles into Pakistan and killed innocent civilians. Pakistan Air Force fighter jets destroyed India’s 1.7 billion dollar most sophisticated S-400 air defence asset.

The House also praised the Pakistan Navy for its strategic preparedness in giving a robust response with remarkable agility to the enemy and also successfully thwarting intrusion attempts to attack Pakistan. Consequently, the enemy was forced to retreat.

The resolution honoured the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces who bravely laid down their lives in the line of duty and inflicted a humiliating defeat upon a numerically superior enemy across all domains of warfare, including land, air, sea, and cyber.

It acknowledged the valuable contribution and technical expertise of Pakistan’s cyber warfare experts in effectively countering numerous cyber-attacks by notorious Indian hackers. It said that in response to these attacks, a large number of India’s strategic infrastructure was rendered dysfunctional and paralyzed. It also acknowledged the valuable support of the entire nation, including elected representatives from both government and opposition benches.

The resolution warned India in unequivocal terms that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness. It made it clear that any misadventure against Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will not be tolerated, and Pakistan’s defence forces will respond with full strength. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in his remarks, also paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq.