National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed profound sorrow and grief over the loss of life in a Karachi residential building collapse.
A statement released by the National Assembly on X (formerly Twitter) conveyed the Speaker’s condolences to the families of the victims. He shared in their grief and offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.
Sadiq urged rescue personnel to expedite relief efforts and ensure the injured receive optimal medical care. He also prayed for the deceased and for strength for their grieving families.