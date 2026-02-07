The Kingdom of Cambodia will host the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) in August or September 2026, a major diplomatic development announced by Cambodian Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen during a meeting with Pakistan’s Senate Chairman, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.
According to information from the Senate office today, the formal declaration was made during an exclusive breakfast meeting, which President Hun Sen had personally requested with Chairman Gilani, the founding chairman of the ISC. The presence of President Hun Sen”s two sons at the private gathering was noted as a significant gesture, underscoring the deep-seated cooperation and trust between the two nations.
In his announcement, President Hun Sen acknowledged that the decision to host the prestigious conference was made following consultations with and encouragement from Chairman Gilani. The move highlights both Cambodia”s commitment to the global parliamentary platform and Chairman Gilani”s leadership in its advancement. The leaders expressed a shared dedication to furthering peace and international cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy.
Chairman Gilani conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception and welcomed Cambodia”s decision, stating it reflected mutual confidence and a collective vision for constructive legislative dialogue.
During their discussions, the Pakistani Senate Chairman suggested that Cambodia consider opening a diplomatic mission in Islamabad to further solidify bilateral relations, a proposal that received a positive response.
Furthermore, Chairman Gilani extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Cambodia to visit Pakistan. This initiative is aimed at consolidating cordial relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.
The high-level meeting was attended by a distinguished delegation of senior Cambodian officials, including H.E. Mr. Hun Many, Deputy Prime Minister; several Senior Ministers; H.E. Mr. Hun Manith, Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces; and prominent figures from the business community, such as Neak Oknha Sear Rithy, Vice President of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce.