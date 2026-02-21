The federal government is engaged in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce taxes on electricity bills, with the aim of providing relief to the public within the next 12 to 18 months, according to Power Minister Awais Laghari.
The minister today reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ease the financial burden on ordinary citizens while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at Ghazi University on Friday.
Mr Laghari stated that the government is dedicated to providing relief to the populace by slashing the levies imposed on electricity consumption.
Separately, he announced that Dera Ghazi Khan Airport is scheduled to be made operational for domestic and international flights early next year.
The minister also revealed that a groundbreaking ceremony for a local cancer hospital would be held in the near future.