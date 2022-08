National Karate team departs for Iran

ISLAMABAD: A 24-member National Karate team was scheduled to leave for Iran on Thursday to participate in the second IKD Asia Karate Championship.

The 2nd IKD Asia Karate Championship will be held in the city of Isfahan in Iran from 14 to 19 August. The teams from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Oman and other countries are participating in the championship.

The national team will participate in the Asian Championship under the supervision of its President/Chief Instructor Jalaluddin. The national squad includes five female and 19 male players and officials.

The national team includes Hamza Nawaz minus 30 kg weight category, Tanzeela Nawaz minus 35 kg weight category, Hamad minus 35 kg weight category, Zainuddin minus 45 kg weight category, Abida Batool minus 45 kg weight category, Asaam Uddin minus 50 kg category, Kiran Iqbal minus 55 kg category, Shoaib Ahmad minus 55 kg category, Muhammad Aslam minus 60 kg category, Salahuddin minus 60 kg category, Hania Durrani minus 60 kg category, Syeda Alishba Rizvi minus 65 kg category and Tayyab Ali minus 65-weight category is included.

While the officials includes Sharjeel Gopalani, Saleem Khan, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Qasim, Hamid Arif, Allah Rakha, Muhammad Nawaz, Syed Abbas Raza.