(National): PDP kicks off local government polls campaigning from Orangi

Karachi:Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) here began its campaigning for the local bodies polls in a big way. In this regard a big rally was convened at the Nishan e Haider Chowk of Orangi Town to formally begin the drive. A large number of workers and citizens participated in the program, displaying banners and placard. They chanted slogans on the occasion.

PDP Chairman Altaf Shakoor, addressing on the occasion, said Muttahida did its politics on the quota system but also enjoyed thirty years of being partner in governments. However, it did nothing against the quota system. He said now when PDP had filed a constitutional petition in Sindh High Court, both Muttahida and Jamaat e Islami are awake from their deep slumber and they are worried about the credit of end to quota system going to the PDP.

He said mayors of both parties have ruled the city twice, but now these parties have staged rallied for the rights of Karachi. He said one party is corrupt and other is inefficient. They both should shun politics and leave Karachi alone. He said the PDP is waging a war for the rights of Karachi and it would succeed in security due rights of Karachi by making this megacity a chartered city.