In a significant directive aimed at curbing speculation and reports based on inaccurate figures, the Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, has ordered that energy sector data be made fully accessible to the public.
According to an official statement today, the initiative is intended to counter the spread of misinformation concerning the power sector.
The minister emphasised that open access to reliable and accurate data would empower stakeholders to provide constructive and meaningful recommendations for the improvement of the sector.
He underscored that such transparency is crucial for fostering evidence-based discussions and driving effective reforms.
Mr Leghari further stated that this policy would help eliminate conjecture and news stories founded on incomplete or erroneous information.