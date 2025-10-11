The federal government has leveled serious allegations against the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration, accusing it of bringing terrorists back to the country, a move that Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated caused “serious damage” to the nation”s hard-won peace.
Addressing a joint press conference today, Tarar, alongside the Prime Minister”s Coordinator on Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, reaffirmed the government”s unwavering commitment to prevent anyone from destabilizing the country.
The minister’s remarks followed the recent funeral for soldiers martyred in a terrorist attack in the Orakzai district, which was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Tarar highlighted that the fallen soldiers sacrificed their lives for national security and that their families have expressed profound pride in their loved ones.
Tarar strongly criticized the former PTI government, claiming it had dismantled the National Action Plan, thereby weakening the country”s counterterrorism efforts. He contrasted this with the effectiveness of past military operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, which he said had successfully broken the back of terrorism.
He further alleged that the founding chairman of PTI used to describe militants as “good people” and was an advocate for negotiating with them. The minister also raised concerns about Sohail Afridi, a nominee for the office of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suggesting he has a “soft corner for terrorists.”
Praising Pakistan”s security forces, Tarar described them as an “iron wall” against extremist threats and affirmed that their sacrifices will be written in golden words. He emphasized that the nation”s security policy is formulated in Islamabad and not influenced by external forces.
The Information Minister also pointed to a recent London court ruling against a PTI supporter, calling it a vindication of the government”s stance and proof that allegations against state institutions were baseless.
Speaking on the occasion, Ikhtiar Wali Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is suffering from poor governance and the resurgent menace of terrorism. He cited the Kohistan scandal as an example of the corruption that allegedly took place during PTI”s tenure.
Khan further asserted that the PTI founder”s sole agenda has been to work against the state and its institutions. He concluded that while the previous government left Pakistan on the verge of bankruptcy, the country”s economy is now recovering under the current leadership.