Pakistan’s top leadership on Friday lauded the nation’s security forces following successful intelligence-led operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that resulted in the elimination of twenty-four terrorists.
In separate statements, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the officers and personnel involved in the counter-terrorism missions conducted in the Orakzai and Khyber districts.
The President described the neutralisation of twenty-four Khawarij during the effective campaigns against terrorist elements as a “commendable achievement”.
The Prime Minister expressed that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces in their steadfast commitment to thwart the malevolent intentions of militants.
Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve that the conflict against the threat of terrorism would persist until it is completely eradicated from the country.