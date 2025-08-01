A National Unity March will be held in Khairpur on August 1st, for which preparations are complete. The march will start at 10 am from Sukkur Center and end at the Press Club.
Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo and SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi will lead the march. They will be accompanied by the Rangers Wing Commander, law enforcement officials, business leaders, representatives of Sukkur Center, education, health and other government departments.
School and college teachers, students, NGO representatives and other dignitaries will also participate in the event. The district administration has issued a detailed schedule of activities for both Muharram-ul-Haram and Independence Day.